Boston takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (41-41, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (57-25, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Celtics -10; over/under is 229

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Celtics defeated the Hawks 112-99 in the last matchup. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 29 points, and Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points.

The Celtics have gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 6.3.

The Hawks are 26-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 46.6% and averaging 30.1 points for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Trae Young is averaging 26.2 points and 10.2 assists for the Hawks. Murray is averaging 18.7 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.1 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 122.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

Hawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .