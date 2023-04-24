Tatum and the Celtics look to clinch series against Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (41-41, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (57-25, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Celtics -11.5; over/under is 231.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Atlanta Hawks in game five. The Celtics won the last meeting 129-121 on April 23 led by 31 points from Jaylen Brown, while Trae Young scored 35 points for the Hawks.

The Celtics are 34-18 in conference games. Boston ranks seventh in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.8.

The Hawks are 26-26 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference with 54.3 points per game in the paint led by Young averaging 11.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 46.6% and averaging 30.1 points for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Young is averaging 26.2 points and 10.2 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.3 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 119.7 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee), Marcus Smart: day to day (back).

Hawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .