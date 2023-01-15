Boston puts road win streak on the line against Charlotte

Boston Celtics (32-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (11-33, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Celtics face Charlotte.

The Hornets are 5-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte gives up 118.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Celtics are 18-8 in conference play. Boston ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 15 the Celtics won 122-106 led by 33 points from Tatum, while LaMelo Ball scored 31 points for the Hornets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is averaging 21 points and 5.2 assists for the Hornets. Ball is averaging 21.1 points and 7.5 assists over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tatum is averaging 30.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 114.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Gordon Hayward: out (hamstring).

Celtics: Al Horford: out (rest), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Jaylen Brown: out (adductor), Derrick White: day to day (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .