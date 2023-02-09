Charlotte faces Boston on 6-game road skid

Charlotte Hornets (15-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (39-16, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will attempt to break its six-game road skid when the Hornets play Boston.

The Celtics are 23-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fifth in the league with 45.0 rebounds led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.7.

The Hornets are 8-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 5.0.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 16 the Celtics won 130-118 led by 51 points from Tatum, while Jalen McDaniels scored 26 points for the Hornets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 30.6 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.5 points, seven rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Rozier is shooting 41.6% and averaging 21.7 points for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 48.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 109.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (face), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (ankle), Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Al Horford: out (knee).

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Cody Martin: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .