Tatum and Mitchell clash in Boston-Cleveland matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (44-18, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell meet when Boston hosts Cleveland. Tatum is sixth in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Mitchell is eighth in the league averaging 27.2 points per game.

The Celtics are 27-13 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is eighth in the NBA giving up only 112.0 points per game while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 23-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland averages 111.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 114-113 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 2. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 29 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 30.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Derrick White is averaging 16.6 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell is averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee), Jaylen Brown: out (personal).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .