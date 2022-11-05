New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 of 6 | 

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) blocks a Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2 of 6 | 

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) blocks a Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox II (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
3 of 6 | 

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox II (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives on Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
4 of 6 | 

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives on Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5 of 6 | 

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
6 of 6 | 

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Dave Hogg
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in bench scoring and a 58-24 edge in points in the paint.

The Cavaliers played without guards Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who were both injured in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Other news
Axel Sandin Pellikka puts on a Detroit Red Wings jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Detroit Red Wings pick up Yamamoto, Kostin in trade with Oilers for future considerations
The Detroit Red Wings have picked up 24-year-old forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin in a trade with Edmonton for future considerations.
A sale sign stands outside a home on the market Thursday, June 22, 2023, along Nevada Avenue in the Old North End neighborhood of Colorado Springs, Colo. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Average long-term US mortgage rate rises to 6.71% in first increase after three straight drops
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week, snapping a three-week pullback after reaching a high for the year in early June.
FILE - Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett smiles during an interview in Omaha, Neb., May 7, 2018. After 17 years of steady payments, including those announced Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Buffett has given annual donations totaling $50.7 billion toward his historic multibillion-dollar pledges to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and to four foundations connected to his family. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Warren Buffett’s firm buys more Occidental Petroleum and now owns more than 25% of the oil producer
Billionaire Warren Buffett’s company keeps buying shares of Occidental Petroleum, and Berkshire Hathaway now controls more than 25% of the oil producer.
US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, takes a selfie as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
United States winger Weah has medical test at Juventus ahead of potential transfer from Lille
United States winger Tim Weah has been welcomed by about 100 enthusiastic Juventus fans as he arrived for his medical test ahead of a potential transfer to the Italian club.

“We obviously have a ton of respect and appreciation for Darius and Donovan, but we’ve got some really good basketball players that are with them,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Tonight showed we’ve got a really good, deep basketball team.”

Evan Mobley added 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight blocks.

“It wasn’t just eight blocks — it was eight blocks that retained possession and he did it without committing a foul,” Bickerstaff said. “That’s old school Bill Russell stuff we’re talking about.”

Cade Cunningham had 19 points for Detroit, but scored only three in the second half. Bojan Bogdanovic, who came into the game leading the Pistons in scoring at 21.8 points, scored six on 2-for-9 shooting.

“We lost our composure — when they turned up the defense, we lost our minds,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “We have to get back to the fundamentals. When a good team gets after us, we can’t forget what we’ve been working on.”

The Pistons have lost three straight and eight of nine. Their last three games have come against teams with a combined record of 17-1.

Without Garland and Mitchell, the Cavaliers took their offense inside, outscoring Detroit 34-10 in the paint in the first half. Both teams were under 30 percent on 3-pointers in the half, but Cleveland’s ability to get to the rim let it lead by as many as 21 points on the way to a 57-39 halftime advantage.

“My main goal tonight was to bring the same kind of energy that we get from two stars,” Allen said. “We knew we had to win as a team, which meant sharing the ball, making sure everyone got their touches and that we played together.”

The Cavaliers led 90-68 at the end of the third quarter and Love added a four-point play on the first possession of the fourth to end any doubt.

PASSING ON PADDING HIS STATS

Love only played 3:34 in the fourth quarter despite only needing two rebounds for a triple double.

“That shows you what kind of player Kevin is,” Bickerstaff said. “I discussed it with him, and he told me to do what was best for the game, and that was to give some minutes to our younger guys.”

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Mitchell and Garland combined for 54 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds in 86 minutes against the Celtics, but Cleveland didn’t miss a beat without them against Detroit. ... Cleveland is 7-3 in its last 10 games against the Pistons.

Pistons: Isaiah Livers scored 11 of Detroit’s 21 bench points. No other reserve had more than one field goal. “We lost a big piece in Marvin (Bagley III), but we have good players on the bench,” Livers said. “That’s not what it is. It’s a matter of how we play.”

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Pistons: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.