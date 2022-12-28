Celtics interim coach Mazzulla misses game with eye problem

Boston Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire, filling in for interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, gestures to players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Boston. Mazzulla missed Tuesday's game with an eye injury, announced shortly before the start of the game against the Rockets. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire, filling in for interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, gestures to players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Boston. Mazzulla missed Tuesday's game with an eye injury, announced shortly before the start of the game against the Rockets. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla missed the game Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets because of eye irritation and was replaced on the bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire.

The team made the announcement about 10 minutes before the opening tipoff. Mazzulla handled his interview on the pregame show, but was clearly uncomfortable.

Mazzulla was elevated to interim coach on the eve of training camp when head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the full season for inappropriate workplace behavior.

