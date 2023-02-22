Tatum, Boston set for matchup with Indiana

Boston Celtics (42-17, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (26-34, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pacers -8; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Indiana Pacers. Tatum ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.6 points per game.

The Pacers are 18-17 against conference opponents. Indiana is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Smith averaging 1.7.

The Celtics have gone 25-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 117.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Celtics 117-112 in their last matchup on Dec. 22. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 33 points, and Tatum led the Celtics with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Haliburton is averaging 19.9 points, 10 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Marcus Smart is averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 27.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 111.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 119.0 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Daniel Theis: day to day (thumb).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (ankle), Jaylen Brown: out (face), Danilo Gallinari: out (knee), Mfiondu Kabengele: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .