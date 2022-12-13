Tatum and Boston visit Davis and the Lakers

Boston Celtics (21-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11-15, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -3.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum, meet when Los Angeles and Boston square off. Davis ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.0 points per game.

The Lakers are 6-6 in home games. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 9.2.

The Celtics are 10-5 on the road. Boston is ninth in the league scoring 14.7 fast break points per game. Jaylen Brown leads the Celtics averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 26.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Davis is averaging 26 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tatum is averaging 30 points, 8.1 rebounds and four assists for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 121.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 121.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES:

Celtics: Al Horford: out (personal), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .