Top scorers meet in Boston-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (23-26, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and LeBron James meet when Boston faces Los Angeles. Tatum is third in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.

The Celtics are 18-6 in home games. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 112.0 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Lakers are 10-14 in road games. Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA with 44.8 rebounds per game led by James averaging 8.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 122-118 in overtime in the last matchup on Dec. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 31.1 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

James is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and seven assists. Russell Westbrook is averaging 16.2 points, six rebounds and 6.5 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 113.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 119.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Marcus Smart: out (ankle).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (knee).

