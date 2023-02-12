NBA-leading Celtics race past Morant, Grizzlies 119-109

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives toward the basket past Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White scored 23 points to help the short-handed Boston Celtics hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday.

Sam Hauser added 20 points, tying his career-high with six 3-pointers, Al Horford had 16 points and Payton Pritchard 12 for NBA-leading Boston, which won its fourth straight.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn’t have his sharpest game, finishing with 16 points but making 3 of 16 shots and missing 7 of 8 3-point attempts.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Desmond Bane scored 18 and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Boston was without starting point guard Marcus Smart, who missed his 10th straight with a bone bruise in his right ankle, as well as forward Jaylen Brown (facial fracture he suffered from an inadvertent elbow by Tatum and reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon (sore Achilles).

RAPTORS 119, PISTONS 118

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 35 points, topping 30 for a career-best ninth time this season, and Pascal Siakam added 28 points as Toronto beat Detroit for its fourth win in five games.

Scottie Barnes scored 20 points and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Toronto won its second straight win over Detroit after losing the previous six meetings.

Toronto is 20-7 all-time when VanVleet scores 30 or more points.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 points, Alec Burks had 21, and Hamidou Diallo and Jaden Ivey each had 18 for the Pistons.

