By The Associated Press

Miami looks to clinch conference finals in game 6

Boston Celtics (57-25, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Heat -3; over/under is 211

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Heat lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the Eastern Conference finals over the Boston Celtics in game six. The Celtics won the last matchup 110-97 on May 26 led by 24 points from Derrick White, while Duncan Robinson scored 18 points for the Heat.

The Heat have gone 24-28 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is 8-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Celtics have gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.9 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow. The Celtics connect on 16.0 three-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more makes per game than the Heat give up (12.0).

In the 2022-23 campaign, the Heat score 3.9 more points per home game on average than on the road (111.4 at home, 107.5 on the road), and are also conceding 0.9 more points per home game compared to road games (110.2 at home, 109.3 on the road). The Celtics average more points per game at home (120.5) than away (115.4), and also allow fewer points at home (110.5) than away (112.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Celtics. White is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 107.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: out (hand), Gabe Vincent: day to day (ankle).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .