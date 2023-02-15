Tatum and the Celtics face the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (15-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (41-17, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Celtics -9.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Detroit. He’s sixth in the NBA scoring 30.5 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 24-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is last in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.0 points per game in the paint.

The Pistons are 6-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 9-13 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 111-99 on Feb. 7, with Tatum scoring 34 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 30.5 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 21.7 points. Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.7 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 48.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 113.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (face), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Al Horford: out (knee), Jayson Tatum: out (illness).

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .