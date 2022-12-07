Paul nears return for Suns, could play Wednesday vs. Celtics

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul shouts to his teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul is nearing his return after missing a month with a sore right heel.

The 12-time All-Star could return as early as Wednesday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. The 37-year-old was listed as questionable for the game but did some work during the team’s morning shootaround.

The Suns have a 9-5 record in Paul’s absence. He’s played in 10 games this season, averaging 9.4 assists and a career-low 9.5 points.

Cameron Payne has played well in Paul’s absence, averaging a career-high 13 points and 5.8 assists.

Also on Wednesday, the Celtics said veteran forward Al Horford was out after he entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Celtics have a 20-5 record, which tops the NBA. The Suns are 16-8, which is the best record in the Western Conference.

