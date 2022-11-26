Ex-Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The body of former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. will lie in state at the Kentucky Capitol.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says people can pay their respects to Brown on Tuesday at the Capitol, including at a public visitation.

A private Capitol memorial service on Wednesday will be livestreamed on Kentucky Educational Television and ket.org .

Brown died at the age of 88. The former Democratic governor served from 1979 to 1983 after building empires in business and sports.

Kentucky Fried Chicken was a string of small-town restaurants before he turned it into a global enterprise. He also owned three professional basketball teams, including the Boston Celtics.

Brown’s family said in a Nov. 22 news release that “every day was an exciting adventure” for the former governor.

“He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people,” the family said. “He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts.”