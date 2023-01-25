Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks

New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game.

The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston scores 117.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Knicks are 2-6 against division opponents. New York ranks sixth in the league with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 5 the Celtics won 133-118 led by 30 points from Jaylen Brown, while Randle scored 29 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 31 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jalen Brunson is averaging 22.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 27.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 113.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 48.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Al Horford: out (back), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (personal), Jaylen Brown: day to day (rest), Marcus Smart: out (ankle).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (thumb), Evan Fournier: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .