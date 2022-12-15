Tatum leads Boston against Orlando after 44-point game

Orlando Magic (9-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (22-7, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Orlando Magic after Jayson Tatum scored 44 points in the Boston Celtics’ 122-118 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics are 14-5 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is eighth in the NBA with 26.8 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 7.2.

The Magic are 5-15 in conference games. Orlando has a 7-14 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 126-120 in the last matchup on Oct. 22. Tatum led the Celtics with 40 points, and Terrence Ross led the Magic with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smart is averaging 11.7 points and 7.2 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 28.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES:

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .