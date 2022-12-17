Magic face the Celtics, seek 6th straight win

Orlando Magic (10-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (22-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Magic take on Boston.

The Celtics are 14-6 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 119.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Magic have gone 6-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 17 the Magic won 117-109 led by 25 points from Moritz Wagner, while Jayson Tatum scored 31 points for the Celtics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 30.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is shooting 52.8% and averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 21.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 21.1 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES:

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

