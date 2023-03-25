San Antonio visits Boston on 4-game road skid

San Antonio Spurs (19-55, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-23, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hits the road against Boston looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Celtics have gone 27-9 in home games. Boston ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 6.4.

The Spurs are 6-30 on the road. San Antonio has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 121-116 on Jan. 7, with Jayson Tatum scoring 34 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.0 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

Keldon Johnson is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Spurs. Doug McDermott is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 120.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 113.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (heel), Danilo Gallinari: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (back).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Jeremy Sochan: out (knee), Zach Collins: out (bicep), Khem Birch: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (adductor), Charles Bassey: out (patella).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .