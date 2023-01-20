Celtics take on the Raptors, look for 9th straight victory

Boston Celtics (34-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (20-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

The Raptors are 3-8 against division opponents. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference with 17.8 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 4.3.

The Celtics are 19-8 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 44.7 rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 116-110 on Dec. 6, with Tatum scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is averaging 25.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Tatum is shooting 46.8% and averaging 31.2 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 117.0 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.7 points, 47.8 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Dalano Banton: day to day (hip).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .