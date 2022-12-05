Toronto takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight home win

Boston Celtics (19-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Raptors -1.5; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Raptors play Boston.

The Raptors are 1-4 against division opponents. Toronto scores 110.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Celtics are 3-0 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks sixth in the NBA with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: OG Anunoby is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tatum averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 30.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 109.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 122.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Juancho Hernangomez: day to day (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Marcus Smart: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .