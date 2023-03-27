Boston visits Washington following Brown’s 41-point outing

Boston Celtics (52-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (33-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Washington Wizards after Jaylen Brown scored 41 points in the Celtics’ 137-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Wizards have gone 19-27 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 50.7 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.5.

The Celtics have gone 30-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fourth in the NBA allowing only 111.7 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Celtics won 130-121 in the last matchup on Nov. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 23 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Malcolm Brogdon is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (knee), Monte Morris: out (groin), Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (hip), Payton Pritchard: out (heel), Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .