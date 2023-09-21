Climate activists disrupt traffic in Boston to call attention to fossil fuel policies

BOSTON (AP) — Climate activists briefly disrupted the morning commute Thursday in Boston to put pressure on the state’s governor to ban fossil fuel infrastructure.

The 15-minute protest blocked a roadway outside the South Station transportation center in downtown Boston. Boston police said there were arrests but they did not have any details.

The group, Extinction Rebellion Boston, said in a statement that about 35 activists came out to demand that Gov. Maura Healey announce a policy to ban any fossil fuel infrastructure and commit to only appointing opponents of new infrastructure to state agencies, including the Energy Facilities Siting Board and Department of Public Utilities. They also want Healey to work with the Legislature to develop legislation to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in the state.

The group wants bans on power plants fueled by coal, oil and natural gas as well as a ban on new residential or commercial gas connections. It also wants a ban on new airports, gas stations, liquified gas storage and production facilities and natural gas distribution pipelines, transmission pipelines, or compressor stations.

“I don’t understand why the Governor and her Climate Chief are not taking the first step to dealing with the climate emergency,” Alex Chambers, organizer and spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Boston, said in a statement. “As a young person, my entire future is riding on our government taking action this decade, and not waiting until 2050. Do the right thing. Introduce a ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure.”