Boston College receiver Ryan O’Keefe wheeled off field after collision

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College receiver Ryan O’Keefe was wheeled off the field early in the fourth quarter after colliding with Virginia defensive back Malcom Greene.

O’Keefe gave a thumbs-up just before the gurney he was strapped to reached the tunnel after spending about 10 minutes motionless on the field following the violent collision at Alumni Stadium.

O’Keefe was looking for the ball on a pass from Thomas Castellanos when Greene came running through traffic and the two collided with 14:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Both players didn’t appear to see the other before the collision and were down for several minutes before Greene eventually got to his feet and was able to walk around as medical staff attended to O’Keefe.

Boston College players trotted across the field once O’Keefe was secured in the gurney and shouted encouragements as he was wheeled to the tunnel.

There was no immediate word on his condition.