Yankees visit the Red Sox to open 3-game series

New York Yankees (39-30, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (34-35, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-3, 3.49 ERA, .99 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-6, 5.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -120, Yankees +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Boston has an 18-18 record at home and a 34-35 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York is 18-13 on the road and 39-30 overall. The Yankees have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.57.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has a .297 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 15 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Alex Verdugo is 12-for-39 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .266 for the Yankees. Kyle Higashioka is 11-for-25 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .195 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .