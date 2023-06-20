Red Sox bring win streak into matchup with the Twins

Boston Red Sox (38-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-37, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (1-3, 3.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-3, 2.65 ERA, .99 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -141, Red Sox +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to prolong a five-game win streak with a victory against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 36-37 record overall and a 21-18 record in home games. Twins hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Boston is 17-17 in road games and 38-35 overall. The Red Sox are 31-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Solano has 13 doubles and two home runs for the Twins. Michael A. Taylor is 7-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo leads the Red Sox with a .303 batting average, and has 24 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI. Justin Turner is 15-for-41 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .284 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .