Red Sox face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Boston Red Sox (27-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (0-0); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -135, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 29-22 overall and 14-11 in home games. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

Boston is 12-13 in road games and 27-24 overall. The Red Sox have a 12-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 14-for-43 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 25 extra base hits (12 doubles and 13 home runs). Justin Turner is 9-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by two runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Red Sox: Rafael Devers: day-to-day (calf), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .