By The Associated Press

Red Sox try to stop 4-game road slide, play the Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox (26-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (4-2, 5.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 7.65 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -149, Diamondbacks +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to end a four-game road losing streak.

Arizona has a 14-10 record at home and a 29-21 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

Boston has an 11-13 record in road games and a 26-24 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .262, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Evan Longoria is 6-for-20 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has six home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .299 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 10-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .232 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Red Sox: Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .