Red Sox try to stop 4-game road slide, play the Diamondbacks

ByThe Associated PressMay 26, 2023 GMT

Boston Red Sox (26-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (4-2, 5.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 7.65 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -149, Diamondbacks +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to end a four-game road losing streak.

Arizona has a 14-10 record at home and a 29-21 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

Boston has an 11-13 record in road games and a 26-24 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .262, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Evan Longoria is 6-for-20 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Masataka Yoshida has six home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .299 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 10-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .232 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

    Red Sox: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

    INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

    Red Sox: Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

