Braves try to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (21-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-11, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0); Braves: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Atlanta is 25-11 overall and 10-8 at home. The Braves have a 21-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Boston has a 21-16 record overall and an 8-9 record on the road. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .340.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 12 doubles and six home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-42 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo leads the Red Sox with a .317 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. Masataka Yoshida is 15-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .280 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .317 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .