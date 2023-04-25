Orioles play the Red Sox on home winning streak

Boston Red Sox (12-12, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-7, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Corey Kluber (0-4, 8.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -162, Red Sox +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Baltimore is 15-7 overall and 8-3 at home. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Boston has a 5-6 record in road games and a 12-12 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 10-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has two doubles and four home runs while hitting .289 for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .319 for the Red Sox. Kike Hernandez is 12-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 9-1, .248 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Yu Chang: day-to-day (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .