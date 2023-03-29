AP NEWS
    Red Sox host the Orioles for the season opener

    By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

    Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

    Boston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (0-0); Red Sox: Corey Kluber (0-0)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 9 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox open the season at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

    Boston went 78-84 overall and 43-38 at home last season. The Red Sox slugged .409 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

    Baltimore had an 83-79 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Orioles slugged .390 with a .305 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

    INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Orioles: None listed.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

