Red Sox host the Orioles for the season opener
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Boston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (0-0); Red Sox: Corey Kluber (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox open the season at home against the Baltimore Orioles.
Boston went 78-84 overall and 43-38 at home last season. The Red Sox slugged .409 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.
Baltimore had an 83-79 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Orioles slugged .390 with a .305 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Orioles: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.