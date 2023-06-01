Reds bring 5-game road win streak into game against the Red Sox

Cincinnati Reds (26-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (28-27, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Red Sox: Chris Sale (5-2, 4.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -166, Reds +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the Boston Red Sox looking to extend a five-game road winning streak.

Boston is 15-13 at home and 28-27 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .264, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Cincinnati has a 26-29 record overall and a 12-15 record on the road. Reds hitters are batting a collective .257, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has a .317 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 12 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Raimel Tapia is 10-for-30 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .289 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 18-for-46 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .235 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 7-3, .307 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: TJ Friedl: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .