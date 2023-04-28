Red Sox host the Guardians to open 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (12-13, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (13-13, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-1, 3.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (1-1, 4.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Guardians -142, Red Sox +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 13-13 record overall and a 7-6 record at home. Red Sox hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Cleveland has a 12-13 record overall and an 8-5 record in road games. The Guardians have gone 8-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has two doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Red Sox. Yu Chang is 6-for-34 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has six doubles, a home run and five RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 8-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Guardians: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .