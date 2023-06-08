Guardians and Red Sox meet in series rubber match

Boston Red Sox (31-31, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (28-33, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Matt Dermody (0-0); Guardians: Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Guardians -115, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Cleveland has a 28-33 record overall and a 13-16 record in home games. The Guardians have a 12-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has a 31-31 record overall and a 14-15 record on the road. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .260.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Red Sox have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 43 RBI for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 14-for-34 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 15 doubles and 13 home runs for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 10-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .