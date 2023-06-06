AP NEWS
    Red Sox look to break losing streak in game against the Guardians

    By The Associated PressJune 6, 2023 GMT

    Boston Red Sox (30-30, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (27-32, second in the AL Central)

    Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (1-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -120, Red Sox +100; over/under is 8 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox aim to stop a three-game slide with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

    Cleveland has gone 12-15 in home games and 27-32 overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.81.

    Boston has a 30-30 record overall and a 13-14 record in road games. The Red Sox have gone 26-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

    The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples and six home runs while hitting .261 for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 13-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Rafael Devers has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 49 RBI for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 11-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

    Red Sox: 4-6, .259 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

    INJURIES: Guardians: Amed Rosario: day-to-day (knee), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Red Sox: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

