Red Sox host the Rockies on home losing streak

Colorado Rockies (28-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (33-34, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (1-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -240, Rockies +195; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies looking to end their four-game home losing streak.

Boston has a 17-17 record in home games and a 33-34 record overall. The Red Sox have a 14-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has a 12-21 record in road games and a 28-40 record overall. The Rockies have gone 9-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 16 doubles and 15 home runs for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 11-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 10 home runs while slugging .481. Nolan Jones is 13-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .219 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .