Red Sox bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Tigers

Boston Red Sox (2-4) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-4)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-0); Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -147, Tigers +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox aim to end a three-game slide with a win over the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit had a 65-96 record overall and a 34-46 record at home last season. The Tigers averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.3 extra base hits per game.

Boston went 78-84 overall and 35-46 on the road last season. The Red Sox scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 4.9.

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Nevin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (groin), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .