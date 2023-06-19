AP NEWS
Twins play the Red Sox in first of 4-game series

By The Associated PressJune 19, 2023 GMT

Boston Red Sox (37-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-36, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (2-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -134, Red Sox +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins start a four-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Minnesota has a 21-17 record in home games and a 36-36 record overall. The Twins have hit 90 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Boston is 37-35 overall and 16-17 in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .430 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 15 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 10-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Alex Verdugo has 24 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 15-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

    Red Sox: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

    INJURIES: Twins: Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Red Sox: Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

