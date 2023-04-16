Red Sox bring 2-0 series lead over Angels into game 3

Los Angeles Angels (7-7, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (7-8, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -116, Angels -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-0 series lead.

Boston is 7-8 overall and 4-4 in home games. The Red Sox have a 4-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 4-4 on the road and 7-7 overall. The Angels have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .341.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: day-to-day (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .