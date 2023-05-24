Red Sox take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels

Boston Red Sox (26-23, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-23, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.27 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -111, Angels -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox are looking to stop a three-game skid with a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 27-23 overall and 14-10 in home games. The Angels have a 13-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston has an 11-12 record in road games and a 26-23 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .434 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 13-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has nine doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .300 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 10-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .