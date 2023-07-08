FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Red Sox lefty reliever Joely Rodriguez off IL; Justin Garza sent to Triple-A

 
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox reinstated left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez from the 15-day injured list Saturday before their game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.

The 31-year-old Rodríguez had missed a little more than a month because of left shoulder inflammation.

To make room, they optioned right-hander Justin Garza to Triple-A Worcester after Friday’s victory over Oakland.

Signed to a $2 million, one-year contract during the offseason with a team option for 2024, Rodríguez has been on the injured list twice. He started the season on the IL with a strained right oblique and has pitched in just five games, allowing nine runs — eight earned — in four innings.

“We know what he can do,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “Stuff-wise, obviously, not there yet as far as like velo. Good sinkers, good changeups, good sliders. We’ll find a spot and use him in certain situations.”

He made five rehab appearances; three with Worcester and the others with Double-A Portland, giving up two runs in 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Also, right-hander Tanner Houck was back in the clubhouse for the first time since suffering a facial fracture when he got hit under the right eye by a liner off the bat of the Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka on June 16.

“The biggest thing I keep saying is I’m real lucky,” Houck said to reporters in the clubhouse. “I look at it as part of the game. Injuries and unfortunate events are going to happen. We’re standing 60 feet, 6 inches away and stuff like this is gonna happen. It’s how you bounce back.”

Houck is expected to start throwing again on Tuesday. There’s no timetable for his return.

“The fact that he’s going to be able to throw again next week, that’s a good step,” Cora said.

Reliever John Schreiber (IL since mid-May, right teres major strain) is close to returning. He retired two of the three batters he faced in a rehab outing with Worcester on Friday.

“I feel normal,” he said. “My body’s been recovering real well. It feels like its normal self. I’m excited where I’m at right now.”

The plan is for him to have another rehab outing Sunday and maybe a few more next week before the team decides if he’s ready to return.

