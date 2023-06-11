Yankees and Red Sox square off in series rubber match
Boston Red Sox (32-33, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (38-28, third in the AL East)
New York; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.96 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -123, Red Sox +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.
New York has gone 21-16 in home games and 38-28 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.58 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.
Boston is 32-33 overall and 15-17 on the road. The Red Sox have gone 11-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.
Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 9-for-32 with two doubles, five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
Alex Verdugo has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 9-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .196 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs
Red Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs
INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.