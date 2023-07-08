FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Duran, Verdugo each hit a 2-run HR; Red Sox coast past MLB-worst Athletics, 10-3

Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida reacts after hitting a ground-rule double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida reacts after hitting a ground-rule double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, center, celebrates after his two-run home run that also drove in Justin Turner, left, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, center, celebrates after his two-run home run that also drove in Justin Turner, left, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran, center, celebrates his two-run home run beside Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers, right, during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran, center, celebrates his two-run home run beside Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers, right, during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Oakland Athletics' Manny Pina runs out his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Oakland Athletics' Manny Pina runs out his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Oakland Athletics' Brent Rooker (25) makes the catch beside JJ Bleday (33) on a fly out by Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Oakland Athletics' Brent Rooker (25) makes the catch beside JJ Bleday (33) on a fly out by Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

By KEN POWTAK
 
BOSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each had a two-run homer, and Masataka Yoshida had his sixth consecutive multi-hit game to lead the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Saturday.

Christian Arroyo and Duran both had three hits, Yoshida two and Duran scored three runs and drove in three for the Red Sox, who have won seven of eight. Yoshida’s streak matches the MLB’s longest this season.

Manny Piña and Brent Rooker each hit a solo homer for Oakland, which has the major league’s worst record. At 25-66, the Athletics are on pace to finish 45-117.

Feasting on an Athletics’ staff that entered the day with the majors’ highest ERA (6.02), the Red Sox didn’t take long to reach 10 hits for a season-high seventh straight game, getting 12 of their 15 in the initial five innings.

It’s Boston’s longest double-digit hit streak since late-July through early August 2019.

A day after coming off the paternity list following the birth of his and wife Katie’s second child earlier this week, Boston starter James Paxton (5-1) gave up two solo homers in six innings.

Brandon Walter pitched the final three innings for his first major league save.

Verdugo homered over the Pesky Pole after Justin Turner’s RBI single, making it 3-0 in the first.

In the second, Duran sent his into the first row of Green Monster seats when Boston made it 5-0.

Entering the day averaging 5.7 runs with a .308 average in their previous seven games, the Red Sox scored in each of the first six innings.

Oakland emergency starter Austin Pruitt (1-6), who filled in for scheduled starter Paul Blackburn after the right-hander was scratched about 90 minutes before the game with an illness, gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings.

BLOOPERS

The Athletics had a couple of plays that could up on their film of season lowlights.

Second baseman Jordan Diaz ranged into shallow right and looked at right fielder Cody Thomas before Triston Casas’ pop dropped between them for a double.

On the other, Ryan Noda was halfway home on JJ Bleday’s single to right before turning and trying to scamper back to third where he was tagged out diving into the bag.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Right-hander Tanner Houck was in the clubhouse for the first time since he suffered a facial fracture when he was hit by a liner off the bat of the Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka on June 16. “The biggest thing I keep saying is I’m real lucky,” Houck said. … Righty John Schreiber (injured list since mid-May, teres major strain) had his first rehab outing Friday night with Triple-A Worcester. “I feel normal. My body’s been recovering real well,” he said in the clubhouse on Saturday.

UP NEXT

LHP JP Sears (1-6, 4.09 ERA) is set to go for the Athletics in Sunday afternoon’s series finale. The Red Sox haven’t announced a starter yet.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports