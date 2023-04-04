Pirates bring 1-0 series advantage over Red Sox into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (2-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (2-2)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (0-0); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -144, Pirates +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates meet the Boston Red Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston had a 78-84 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 155 home runs.

Pittsburgh went 62-100 overall and 28-53 in road games last season. The Pirates scored 3.6 runs per game while allowing 5.0 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .