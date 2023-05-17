Red Sox square off against the Mariners in series rubber match

Seattle Mariners (21-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-20, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-0, 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-1, 5.01 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -125, Mariners +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Boston has gone 14-11 at home and 23-20 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .268, which ranks second in the AL.

Seattle has an 11-9 record on the road and a 21-21 record overall. The Mariners are 7-12 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has 14 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Mariners. Taylor Trammell is 4-for-25 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .262 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .