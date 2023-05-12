Red Sox host the Cardinals on home winning streak

St. Louis Cardinals (13-25, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-16, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts); Red Sox: James Paxton (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -114, Cardinals -105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their six-game home win streak intact when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Boston has a 13-7 record in home games and a 22-16 record overall. The Red Sox are fourth in the AL with 49 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

St. Louis has a 13-25 record overall and a 7-12 record in road games. The Cardinals are 1-7 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has 11 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .308 for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 10-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 14 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .306 for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is 12-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .300 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .250 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .