Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays (41-19, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (30-28, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-4, 5.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -119, Red Sox -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Boston is 30-28 overall and 17-14 in home games. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .433.

Tampa Bay has a 41-19 record overall and a 15-13 record on the road. Rays hitters have a collective .483 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Rays have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 13 home runs while slugging .495. Connor Wong is 9-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has 17 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 12-for-44 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rays: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: day-to-day (biceps), Chris Sale: day-to-day (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Wander Franco: day-to-day (hamstring), Luke Raley: day-to-day (illness), Josh Fleming: day-to-day (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .