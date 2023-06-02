AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Red Sox play the Rays in first of 4-game series

By The Associated PressJune 2, 2023 GMT

Tampa Bay Rays (40-18, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-27, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -131, Red Sox +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday to open a four-game series.

Boston is 16-13 at home and 29-27 overall. The Red Sox have hit 65 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 14-12 record in road games and a 40-18 record overall. The Rays have a 28-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The Rays are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 13 home runs while slugging .510. Masataka Yoshida is 14-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

MLB

  • Sports on TV for June 3 - 4

  • Sandercock, Mudge lead Florida State past Oklahoma State 8-0 in Women's College World Series

  • NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

  • Bregman, Abreu and Tucker help Astros past Angels 5-2 as Blanco get first MLB win

    • Yandy Diaz has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .310 for the Rays. Wander Franco is 14-for-38 with two triples over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .240 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by eight runs

    Rays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by five runs

    INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: day-to-day (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Rays: Wander Franco: day-to-day (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.