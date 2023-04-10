Rays host the Red Sox on 6-game home win streak

Boston Red Sox (5-4) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (9-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-0); Rays: Jalen Beeks (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -161, Red Sox +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to keep their six-game home win streak intact when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Tampa Bay went 86-76 overall and 51-30 at home a season ago. The Rays pitching staff put up a 3.41 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.7 strikeouts and 2.4 walks per nine innings.

Boston had a 78-84 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Red Sox pitching staff had a 4.54 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Rays: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

