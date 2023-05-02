Blue Jays play the Red Sox after Bichette’s 5-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (18-11, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (16-14, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -138, Red Sox +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox after Bo Bichette’s five-hit game on Monday.

Boston has a 16-14 record overall and a 10-7 record in home games. The Red Sox have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .336.

Toronto has an 18-11 record overall and a 9-8 record in road games. The Blue Jays have a 13-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 17 extra base hits (seven doubles and 10 home runs). Masataka Yoshida is 16-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bichette leads the Blue Jays with seven home runs while slugging .552. Whit Merrifield is 13-for-35 with five doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (illness), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .